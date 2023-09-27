Collaboration among Security Agencies key to Defending Nigeria’s interest – GOC 6 Div.

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army/ Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam says improved collaboration among security agencies is essentially to protecting and defending the nation’s interests.

Abdussalam’s position was contained in statement issued in Port Harcourt by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Major Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, yesterday in Port Harcourt, where he called for improved synergy among security agencies.

According to the statement, Abdussalam made the call when the Commandant, Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS), Onne, Commodore Gideon Kachim paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The GOC said the Air Forces of Nigeria, AFN, is an entity with a lot of branches, operating along different functional lines for the same purpose.

The Army Chief said, hinted that the synergy and collaboration between security is essentially to protecting and defending the nation’s interests in maintaining and contributing to national defence in line with the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

He congratulated the Commandant on his appointment, expressing confidence on his ability to turn around the fortune of NNBTS, adding that the school, like the Depot Nigerian Army, is a place where civilians are broken into military personnel.

Also, he stressed the need to inculcate in them ab initio, to the concept of synergy in the AFN.

“They need to know that both the NA and the NN are one entity, performing different functions,” he said. He assured that the Division is always ready to support the school in whatever way possible.

Earlier, the Commandant NNBTS, Commodore Gideon Kachim, said he was at the GOC’s office on a familiarisation visit following his assumption of office as the Commandant.

He said the NNBTS is tasked with the responsibility of training civilians to become war machines required by the Navy.

He emphasized the importance of synergy, adding that during training, the school invites sister services to give their own perception on certain topics. Hence, from time to time, they would leverage on such opportunities.

He also used the platform to solicit for support and assistance from the Division if the need arises.