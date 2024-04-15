Clark, Modu Sheriff, Victor Attah, others eulogise Cairo’s leadership qualities.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Many people would have liked to be sent home in a majestic and grand style like Dr. Cairo Godson Ojougboh but not every mortal has greatness thrust upon them like the late former member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who died while watching football recently.

The surprising thing about the evening of tribute which was organized for Dr. Cairo, the Akinuwa 1 of Agbor, was that the event unintentionally dragged into the night because many politicians from both the ruling and the opposition divide put aside their age- long political, social, ethnic, religious and personal differences and gathered together to honour Dr. Cairo who was largely praised as a detribalised, friendly and far-reaching and peace loving politician.

The list of attendees read like a red carpet engagement with the likes of Senator Adams Oshiomole leading the pack of current and former paliamentarians including Senator Dino Melaye who sang Jim Reeves’ “The world is not my home,” for the gathering.

Declaring the event open, former Borno State Governor and Chairman Organizing Committee, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff expressed surprise over the sudden death of Dr. Cairo saying “I find it difficult to come to terms with the situation because I spoke with Dr. Cairo about one hour before someone called me to say he was dead.”

Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Arch. Obong Victor Attah urged the family of the deceased to take heart in the knowledge that the legacies and friends left behind by the politician will continue to serve them even in his absence.

Senator Adams Oshiomole traced the political journey of the deceased from being the Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy to the Peoples Democratic Party before he navigated to the All Progressives Congress APC where he played key roles in stabilizing the party in the Niger Delta zone.

Chief Edwin Clark, who spoke via zoom, said he was pained by the sudden demise of Dr. Cairo who was dear to him like a biological son.

Like many other speakers, the elder statesman consoled the family stating that man cannot question God or ask why certain things happen to human beings.

Dr. Cairo, who was affectionately known as Akinuwa left a legacy that extended beyond politics as he was known also as an advocate of marginalized and oppressed people.

He served as Chairman of the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) before heading to the National Assembly as member of the House of Representatives and subsequently worked as Presidential Liaison Officer and later member Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission. He left behind two wives and seven children.