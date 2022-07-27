CITN; ICT POSITIONING, FOR STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE IN THE INFORMAL SECTOR

L-R: Barr. Samuel Olushola Agbeluyi (Vice President CITN); Mr. ‘DeRemi Atanda (MD. Remita); Mr. Adesina Adebayo MNI, FCTI President CITN; Dr. Titilayo Eni-Itan Fowokan, (Mrs.) (Dr.), FCTI (Council Member CITN); Professor Abiola Sanni (Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos); Gladys Olajumoke Simplice, (Dame), FCTI (Immediate Past President CITN), at the just concluded 11th Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria South/West Zonal Districts Tax Conference that took place on the 21st of July, 2022 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.