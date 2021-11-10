CITITRUST Holdings Plc repositions, Divests from CITITRUST Financial Services Nigeria

CITITRUST Holdings Plc has announced its strategic decision to divest its 100% holdings in CITITRUST Financial Services Plc Nigeria. This decision was taken after considering the company’s long-term sustainability and objectives of its business model that no longer align with the vision of CITITRUST Financial Services Plc Nigeria.

A statement today signed by CITITRUST Holdings Plc states that CITITRUST Financial Services Plc Nigeria is now owned and represented by Clandun Business Advisory, which will be responsible for the management and operations of CITITRUST Financial Services PLC Nigeria and its six (6) subsidiaries: Cititrust Credit Limited, Cititrust Portfolio Limited, Core Capital Limited, First Guaranty Healthcare Limited, First Option Microfinance Bank Limited, and Great Hope Insurance Brokers Limited.

Consequently, CITITRUST Financial Services PLC Nigeria and its direct subsidiaries cease to be a direct or indirect affiliate of CITITRUST Holdings PLC, as the new owners are not related to the Holding Company.

CITITRUST Holdings Plc remains committed to consistently delivering excellent service and performance in line with its core business values and objectives. Recently, one of its subsidiaries, Pan African Finance Limited Rwanda, was granted an Investment Banking license from the Rwanda Capital Market Authority, to upscale the business model to operate fully as a Merchant Bank.

To further underscore the dynamism of Cititrust Business Model, its solely CBN licensed Banking subsidiary, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, declared a Q3 2021 Profit After Tax of N533Million. Cititrust Holdings Plc is resolved to deliver outstanding performance to its stakeholders across the remaining 18 direct subsidiaries and 2 indirect subsidiaries across twelve (12) African countries.