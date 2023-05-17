CISWAMZ honours commissioner for insurance

Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Nigeria OLORUNDARE SUNDAY THOMAS receiving an award from the College of Insurance Supervisors of West African Monetary Zone (CISWAMZ) at the ongoing 5th meeting of the College in Abuja. The award is in recognition of Mr. Thomas’s pioneering role in the establishment and eventual take-off of the college as Chairman of the West Africa Insurance Supervisors Association (WAISA). Also honoured is Mr. Pius Agboola, the Director Inspectorate at NAICOM who served as the pioneer Chairman of the College. From left in the picture is the Commissioner of Insurance, The Gambia Pa Allieu Sillah, who doubles as current Chairman of WAISA and CISWAMZ, CFI Nigeria OLORUNDARE SUNDAY THOMAS and, the Director-General of WAMI Olorushola Olowofeso.