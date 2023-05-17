Gunmen kills four US embassy officials in Anambra

Some staff of the Umited State Embassy in Nigeria allegedly on humanitarian mission have been killed by hoodlums in the Ogbaru area of Anambra State.
It was gathered that the convoy of the embassy officials came under fire as they were passing through the area.
Though, another version of the story said that the officials were attacked while connecting their destination through Ogbaru, four of the officials were shit and killed while others sustained varying degree of injuries.
A source said, “At least four persons were killed in the attack while others sustained injuries. Troops have taken over the community.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident did not give details of the attack. But said,
“Following the information of the shooting incident within Ogbaru community, the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng has deployed a police team led by the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations to arrest the situation.
“Meanwhile, the details of the incident are still sketchy, I will get back to you as soon as I can, please.”
.The US mission Nigeria also confirmed the incident, saying its personnel were collaborating with Nigerian security operatives to get to the root of the matter.
“We confirm there was an incident on May 16 in Anambra state. U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate.
“The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field. We have no further comment at this time,” a US Mission Nigeria spokesperson said in response to Daily Trust inquiry.
Anambra in the recent times has become one of the South Eastern States with high level of violence.
