Gunmen kills four US embassy officials in Anambra

By Pamela Eboh Awka

16/5/2023 Some staff of the Umited State Embassy in Nigeria allegedly on humanitarian mission have been killed by hoodlums in the Ogbaru area of Anambra State. It was gathered that the convoy of the embassy officials came under fire as they were passing through the area. Though, another version of the story said that the officials were attacked while connecting their destination through Ogbaru, four of the officials were shit and killed while others sustained varying degree of injuries.

A source said, “At least four persons were killed in the attack while others sustained injuries. Troops have taken over the community.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident did not give details of the attack. But said,