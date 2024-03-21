Chukwu applauds Gov Otti for plans to remodel  Schools across Abia

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The resolve of the Governor of Abia State and his team to remodel primary and secondary Schools across the State is a very strategic act, that will help to revolutionalize the entire education sector in the State, because education is imperative when it comes to building a modern and better Abia State

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Otti on Due process, Dr Oluebube A Chukwu who made this disclosure to Newsmen in Umuahia while reacting to the Governor’s recent media chat with Pressmen in Government House Umuahia, applauded the Governor for such initiative,stressing that a well- functioning education system will have a significant impact on the State”s economic growth and development added that equipping Abians with the right skills and knowledge,will help them to compete globally.

According to Chukwu who doubles as the Founder Oluebube A Chukwu Foundation,”A good education teaches one, skills as well as broadens one’s horizons, it helps one gain better perspective and helps also in the areas of creativity, innovation and assists in helping one compete in the global economy.

” Education helps people think, feel and behave in a way that contributes to the success and improvement not only the personalities of these individuals but also their communities as well as the entire State ” he said

It could be recalled that the Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti disclosed during his recent media chat that Abia State government has resolved to retrieve the educational system in the State that was going down by approving the remodelling of 170 primary schools and 51 secondary Schools, across the length and breadth of the State,added that the whole idea was that by the end of the year,all schools in the State would have received a touch of rehabilitation and the teachers would be equipped with the right skills so that what they would teach the children will be things that are relevant in the 21st century which would help them to be competitive in the global environment.