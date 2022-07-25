Champion Newspapers Limited
Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5, City Walk Healing streams live healing service with Pastor Chris held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r… Pastor Grace Ibhakhomu, CEO LoveWorld Incorporated Pastor Deola Phillips, Deacon Ovie Sagoh, Deaconess Eby Momoh and Prince Ben Okojie, Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5 City Walk Healing Streams live healing service with Pastor Chris to sensitize the public about the forth coming programme schedule for July 29th held at Loveworld Arena Lekki Lagos on Sunday. PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
19
L-r…Deacon Kingsley Ehikioya , Deacons Bamidele Onalaja . Pastor Grace  Ibhakhomu,  CEO LoveWorld Incorporated pastor Deola Phillips, Deacon Ovie Sagoh, Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5  City  Walk Healing Streams  live Healing service with Pastor Chris to Sensitizing the public about the forth coming program Schedule on 29th of this month   held at loveworld Arena lekki on 24/7/2022.

Cross  Section of members of Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5  .

Cross Section of Members during the work.

Cross  Section of members of Christ Embassy Lagos Zone 5  City  Walk Healing Streams  live Healing service with Pastor Chris to Sensitizing the public about the forth coming program Schooled on 29th of this month   held at loveworld Arena lekki on 24/7/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

