Christ Embassy Healing Streams Live Healing Service preparation in top gear

Recording its 7th Edition, Christ Embassy is set to Reach the World Globally with the Healing Streams Live Healing Service.

The program is set to run for 3days from Friday 17th March to Sunday 19th March across Nations of the World at 3pmGMT+1 daily.

Speaking in the Lekki Branch, the Pastor of Christ Embassy Lekki Church during her service on Sunday March 12th, had encouraged everyone to be a part of the program with full expectation for the miraculous.

Pastor Deola Phillips also encouraged everyone to Register for the program and prayerfully prepare for the program.

The Program, which had recorded several testimonies from past editions held is another opportunity to pray for Nations and be God’s Outstretched hand to those direly in need of Healing in their bodies.

The Man of God Pastor Benny Hinn had also prophesied in one of the programs held by Christ Embassy, that this edition will come with an avalanche of Miracles like never before.

Many around the world are waiting with full expectation for the program.

To register, click www.healingstreams.tv/zone/LZ5.

