Chisom Ezenwa weds Chibueze Okoye at Our Saviour church TBS Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi; poses with Mr Chibueze Okoye his wife Former Miss Chisom Ezenwa.
47
L-r… Parents of the bride Engr Nnaemeka Ezenwa his wife Mrs. Mercy, the Couple Mr. Chibueze Okoye his wife former Miss Chisom Ezenwa, parents of the Groom Lady Jennifer & Sir Orji Bertram Okoye, pose with their children.

L-r …Chairman/CEO of Chisco Group of Companies, Chief Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu. Chief Mike Umeh with his wife.

L-r…Lady Uju Nwankwo; Lady Uju Odunukwe and Lady Uche Umofia.

L-r… Former Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Ernest Ebi his wife Group Managing Director, Futureview Group Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi.

L-r …Chairman Chicanson Group of Companies Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor his wife Engr Favour and Lady Uche Umofia.

L-r… Chairman Ineh Mic Motors, Atunwase of Lagos, Chief Mike Inegbese; Mr. Dan Okeke and Prince Ike Iloghalu.

L-r… President/CEO.Erisco Foods Limited ,Chief Eric Odinaka Umeofia his wife Mrs Nmachukwu .

L-r…MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; Princess Nkeiruka Okoro and Chairman Nepal Oil and Gas, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma.

L-r… Sir (Dr) Goodluck & Lady Amala-Obi.

CEO of the Ekulo group of companies. Chief Emmanuel Bishop Okonkwo ( 2nd right) with other friends of the Couple.

L-r …Mr. Chibueze Chiemeka Okoye with his wife former Miss Chisom Pearl Enobong Ezenwa, cutting their wedding cake at the reception La Madison Place, Bluewaters Scheme Lekki Lagos 22/4/20203…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

Peter
