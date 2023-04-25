Champion Newspapers Limited
Sudan’s Warring Factions Agree To A 72-hour Nationwide Ceasefire – Blinken

News
By Editor
19
Sudan’s warring has agreed to implement and uphold a 72-hour nationwide ceasefire starting midnight, April 24.

 

US Secretary of State, Antony John Blinken,  said on Monday that following intense negotiations, the SAF and RSF agreed to uphold the ceasefire.

 

He said, “We welcome their commitment to work with partners and stakeholders for permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements.”

 

