Sudan’s Warring Factions Agree To A 72-hour Nationwide Ceasefire – Blinken

Sudan’s warring has agreed to implement and uphold a 72-hour nationwide ceasefire starting midnight, April 24.

US Secretary of State, Antony John Blinken, said on Monday that following intense negotiations, the SAF and RSF agreed to uphold the ceasefire.

He said, “We welcome their commitment to work with partners and stakeholders for permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements.”

We do everything possible to supply quality news and information to all our valuable readers day in, day out and we are committed to keep doing this. Your kind donation will help our continuous research efforts.