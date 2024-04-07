Chief Sir Williams and Dr. Lady Ethel Obiakor’s daughter Adanna, weds Nosike Omaliko  at Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, Anambra

The families of Chief Williams and Dr. Lady Ethel Obiakor of Ibughubu Umuchu, Aguatta LGA

And Chief Dr. (sir) Ralph and Pharm Lady Adaeze Omaliko Of Enu Ogbu, Ogbu Abatete, Idemili North LGA, both in Anambra state celebrated the union of their children, Adanna and Nosike, during their wedding ceremony on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Daily Champion understands that their traditional wedding took place on March 26, 2024

L-R: Chief Sir Williams Obiakor and Dr. Lady Ethel Obiakor the couple Adanna and Nosike Omaliko, Chief Dr. (sir) Ralph Omaliko and Pharm Lady Adaeze Omaliko, the Basilica priests at the wedding of their children at Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, New Nkisi, Onitsha, Anambra State

L-R: Chief Sir Williams Obiakor and Dr. Lady Ethel Obiakor the couple Adanna and Nosike Omaliko, Chief Dr. (sir) Ralph Omaliko and Pharm Lady Adaeze Omaliko at the wedding of their children at Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, New Nkisi, Onitsha, Anambra State

L-R: Ebuka Obiakor, Dr. Lady Ethel Obiakor the couple Adanna and Nosike Omaliko, Chief Sir Williams Obiakor and Kanayo Obiakor