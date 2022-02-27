Chenist Communications Hosts Session at Africa NXT 2022 

Chenist Communications, a fast rising strategic communications company in Lagos, is set to host a panel session at the much anticipated tech social event of the year, AfricaNXT, which is a gathering of the largest number of innovators from across Africa and the diaspora.

The session, themed “Creative Inclusion: Telling the Africa Story through Strategic Communications.” will have some of the eggheads in the media and creative industries, discuss the need to adopt creativity in telling the African story using strategic communications.

Speaking on the company’s participation at the annual event, Ekene Ajayi, Client Service Director, Chenist Communications, who will be moderating the session, remarked that it is an opportunity to challenge the negative perception about the African continent and to inspire ideas that project Africa’s creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

In her statement, she said, “It is time for us to start telling our own side of the story rather than continue to allow people tell just the negatives. To do this, we must be deliberate and creative in our approach while leveraging on strategic communications, hence why we decided to go with the theme.”

The lineup of panelist for the session include; the Regional Editor, The Conversation Africa, Adejuwon Soyinka; PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo; Executive Director, Strategy and Innovation, Yellow Brick Road, Nnenna Onyewuchi and Chief Operating Officer, Envivo Communications Limited, Uzoma Onwuchekwa.

AfricaNXT provides a platform that is keenly focused on the continent, serving a global community eager to connect to Africa from all verticals.

For the 2022 edition, the organisers are tasking everyone, including, speakers and attendees to reimagine what’s possible, to rethink the approach to innovation and to radically collaborate.