Service of songs , Night tributes for late Chief Barrister Guy Ikokwu ;Omenife 1 of Oba held in Lagos

L-r ...Mr Agunze Chibueze Ikokwu ; Mrs Enoabasi ikokwu ( daughter inlaw) Mr Obinna Ikokwu Son ; during the Service of songs and Night tributes for late chief Barrister Guy Ikokwu ( Omenife 1 of ( Oba) held in Lagos recently ...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Son in Law    Obinna Nwokorie ;  Ifeoma Nwokorie (daughter) ; Adaora ikokwu daughter .Chief Ugonna Ikokwu (brother).

L-r … Founder Adorable Foundation  international Princess Ada Okeke –Amam; President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene ;Chief (Mrs.) Eucharia Nwagwu .

Cross Section of the priest  at the Night tributes for  late Chief Barrister Guy Ikokwu .

L-r… Women Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo .Chief (Mrs) Violet Uche Obiora; National Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women’s Wing Lady Ada Ofoegbu .Elder Statesman and Afenifere Leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

L-r…Senator Mike Ajegbo,  Chief Goddy Uwazulike ;Chief Frank Agbedo .

L-r…Founder Adorable Foundation  international Princess Ada Okeke –Amam; Women Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo .Chief (Mrs) Violet Uche Obiora; Nigerian Singer /Songwriter .Onyeka Onwenu; President Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland Chief Lady Aqueen  Ibeto (Adabuzo). during the  Service of songs and Night tributes  for  late Chief Barrister Guy Ikokwu ( Omenife 1 of  Oba held  at Colonadas Hotel ikoyi in Lagos  on 18/2/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

