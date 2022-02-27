Service of songs , Night tributes for late Chief Barrister Guy Ikokwu ;Omenife 1 of Oba held in Lagos

L-r… Son in Law Obinna Nwokorie ; Ifeoma Nwokorie (daughter) ; Adaora ikokwu daughter .Chief Ugonna Ikokwu (brother).

L-r … Founder Adorable Foundation international Princess Ada Okeke –Amam; President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene ;Chief (Mrs.) Eucharia Nwagwu .

Cross Section of the priest at the Night tributes for late Chief Barrister Guy Ikokwu .

L-r… Women Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo .Chief (Mrs) Violet Uche Obiora; National Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women’s Wing Lady Ada Ofoegbu .Elder Statesman and Afenifere Leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

L-r…Senator Mike Ajegbo, Chief Goddy Uwazulike ;Chief Frank Agbedo .

L-r…Founder Adorable Foundation international Princess Ada Okeke –Amam; Women Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo .Chief (Mrs) Violet Uche Obiora; Nigerian Singer /Songwriter .Onyeka Onwenu; President Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and N. Ireland Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto (Adabuzo). during the Service of songs and Night tributes for late Chief Barrister Guy Ikokwu ( Omenife 1 of Oba held at Colonadas Hotel ikoyi in Lagos on 18/2/2022… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society