Chatham House declaration: My Presidency ’ll dismantle inefficiency, corruption in Nigeria—Obi

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was a guest of Chatham House, the famous British international Policy institute, saying that Nigeria Presidency with him and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in charge will dismantle inefficiency and eliminate transactional policies that breed corruption in government.

Obi who took over 15 questions from the audience after his elucidating paper on various sectors said they will dismantle the structure of criminality which they have been using to hold the country.

Stating that “there will be no sacred cow” under the Obi-Datti administration, the Labour Party Presidential candidate said that “our objective is to dismantle these structures of criminality and enthrone competence, character, and capability so that talents and ideas can flourish.”

On how he intends to cope with possibly having a National Assembly that may be dominated by other parties, Obi said he went through such experience as Governor of Anambra state when none of the 30 members of the State of Assembly came from his political party, adding that what he needed to navigate such case is to do the right thing, avoid nepotism and transactional policies, because even the parliamentarians desire good governance.

On the how to attract investors to Nigeria which was asked by a former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, Obi likened what he intends to do to attract investors to bee and honey, he will create enabling environment where rule of law thrives and will avoid any transactional policies which breeds corruption and weakens governance.

On security, he said it will be his top priority because everything will be done to secure the environment and he will do this by first turning the country into production and pulling people out of poverty and adequately utilizing our military.

Obi noted: “Our military once secured Africa and they should secure Nigeria and we will provide the needed leadership and political will.”

He also answered questions on the independence of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying that what is happening in the apex bank now is a consequence of mix up of responsibilities and not necessarily of competence, a situation he assured his regime will correct by ensuring that square pegs are in square holes both in personnel and policies.

Obi also said that the on-going fiscal rascality in the system will be dismantled and order and discipline injected into the country’s monetary policies.

On how to navigate the so called ‘big boys’ to be able see through his beautiful policies if elected, the LP standard bearer said the challenge will be surmounted as there will be no sacred cow.

The former Anambra state Governor also provided convincing answers to questions on education, Health, debt servicing among others to win the consistent applause from the audience.

Obi gave indication of his preparedness for the program when he was offered seat by the moderator of the program and he respectfully rejected it saying the problem in Nigeria his country is so serious not for sitting down and he stood all through the nearly two hours program.

Obi noted that the various ethnic agitations across Nigeria are a product of failed leadership. Stressing that equity, justice and fairness would solve the problem of agitation in the country.

Asked by a member of the audience at the event, Ajiboye Tunmise, from Huddersfield University, about his alleged refusal to condemn the activities of members of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, Obi said, “Many are not following me. Even yesterday, I spoke about Biafra being ended 53 years ago. It’s all over the place in the cyberspace.”

The former Anambra State governor said he condemned all agitators, but added that it was not enough to condemn them. He said it was important to identify the causes of the various agitations in the country.

“I condemn all agitators, but in condemning them, you have to look at what brought about these agitations all over the place.

“Not only IPOB. We have (the) Yoruba Nation movement and all sorts. When you have created this level of massive poverty where 63 per cent of your population is poor, you’re going to create all sorts of problems,” Obi said.

He also stated that the unemployment rate in the country added to the ethnic agitations being experienced, noting that all was a cumulative effect of leadership failure over the years.

“I was speaking to a British minister this morning that we have about 40 per cent unemployment (rate) and about 60 per cent youth unemployment (rate), young people in their productive age doing nothing. If you have 15 per cent unemployment rate in Britain today, you’re going to have massive agitation. Nobody will be able to leave his house.

“So, what you’re seeing is a cumulative effect of leadership failure over the years which will be solved by good governance; when people start seeing justice, fairness and inclusive government and doing the right things, all those things will start reversing themselves. And that is what I and Datti (Baba Ahmed) are offering,” he said.

Obi added that he would engage all agitators in the country, insisting that there was nothing wrong with that approach to resolve the issue.

“I will talk and discuss with agitators, and there’s nothing wrong in that. People agitate in my house and I talk with them,” he stated.

Also he said that inappropriate monetary and fiscal policy contributes to the rising inflation in the country. Currently, the country’s inflation rate is 21.34 per cent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

“Quite frankly, I’ve been through this as a governor. When I was elected and sworn in as a governor I had 30 House members not from my party (APGA). In fact, nobody from my party was involved,” he said.

He stated that getting the support of legislators not from his party would not be a problem if he was elected President, because he would pursue what is right.

“As long as you’re pursuing what is right, everybody will go with you,” Obi said, adding that “…the legislators want development” and he was prepared to bring development to the nation.

He added, “It becomes a problem when you’re pursuing transactional policies which will benefit you or you’re engaging in nepotism…”

He said if the constitution was respected and governance was inclusive, with respect for the nation’s diversity, there would be no need to worry about whether or not the legislature would work with the executive.

