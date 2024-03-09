Champion Newspapers Limited
Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, Annual Conference in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r...President & Chairman of the Governing Council ; Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) ...  Mr. Olusegun Mojeed; .Chairman ,Lagos State Branch (CIPM) Emmanuel Anigbata; .National Treasurer ,Ogochukwu Egbuonu;.  Keynote Speaker   (FCIPM) ,Grace Omo-Lamai ; during the  Annual Lagos (CIPM) Conference  on ‘ Rewriting the HR Playbook’  at muson Center onikan on 6/3/2024 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r…President & Chairman of the Governing Council ; Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) …  Mr. Olusegun Mojeed; presenting a Plague to the keynote Speaker    (FCIPM) ,Grace Omo-Lamai .

L-r…ACIPM, Dele Ogunyale ; Chairman  ,Lagos State Branch (CIPM) Emmanuel Anigbata; .National Treasurer ,Ogochukwu Egbuonu; Keynote Speaker   (FCIPM) ,Grace Omo-Lamai and    FCIPM, Chief (Mrs.) Love Ezema.

Cross Section of the Participants , during the  Annual Lagos (CIPM) Conference on  ‘ Rewriting the HR Playbook’  held at muson Center onikan on 6/3/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

