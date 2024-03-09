Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, Annual Conference in Lagos

L-r…President & Chairman of the Governing Council ; Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) … Mr. Olusegun Mojeed; presenting a Plague to the keynote Speaker (FCIPM) ,Grace Omo-Lamai .

L-r…ACIPM, Dele Ogunyale ; Chairman ,Lagos State Branch (CIPM) Emmanuel Anigbata; .National Treasurer ,Ogochukwu Egbuonu; Keynote Speaker (FCIPM) ,Grace Omo-Lamai and FCIPM, Chief (Mrs.) Love Ezema.

Cross Section of the Participants , during the Annual Lagos (CIPM) Conference on ‘ Rewriting the HR Playbook’ held at muson Center onikan on 6/3/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

