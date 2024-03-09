Night of Tributes for Late Dr. Herbert Wigwe held in Lagos

L-R… Roosevelt Ogbonna, MD/CEO, Access Bank Plc; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State; Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Coronation Group, his wife Ofovwe; Tochi Wigwe, Daughter of Late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, David Wigwe, Son and Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group, during a Night of Tributes for Late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, in Lagos … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun; with Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Ms, Bolaji Agbede.

L-r… Former Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Chairman of the Board Access Holdings Abubakar Jimoh and former Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

L-r… Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel. Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Chairman ,Dangote Group,Aliko Dngote and APC Rivers State Gubernatorial Candidate, 2023 , Tonye Patrick Cole.

Pastor Uche Iheakanwa (right) with another guest.

From the 2nd left, Founder-President of The Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA), Mrs. Toyin Ojora Saraki. Eldest son of President Bola Tinubu, Mr Seyi Tinubu.

R-L…Former Board Member at FBN Holdings Plc, Otunba Seni Adetu his wife. Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group Dr Janet Adetu.

L-r… President GCA Energy Limited Mr. Greg Uanseru; Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe and a guest.

Senator Aminu Tambuwal and his entourage arrived for the tribute of the Late Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

L-r… Chief (Mrs.) Mary. Inegbese; a guest and Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu.

L-r…Former Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Mr. Henry Odein Ajumogobia and his wife Mrs. Awuneba.

Cross section of Guest, during the tribute of Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, his wife and Son, died in a helicopter crash in the United States on February 9th held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 6/3/2024 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng