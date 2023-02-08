Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) , 20th CVL Leadership symposium held in Lagos

L-r… Director of International Business Development US.Martin Ezemma; Chairperson Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) Prof Ifeoma Utomi and her husband Founder CVL Professor Pat Utomi.

L-r… Former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba (retired). Former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar; Chief Agility Officer Agility Nigeria and Alberto Osuji.

L-r…Former Commander (Special Task Force), Operation Safe Haven, Major Gen. Henry Ayoola, Retd; former Chief of Defense Staff, Gen Alexander Ogomudia; Founder CVL Professor Pat Utomi, his wife Prof Ifeoma Utomi.; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba (retired). Former Inspector General of Police. Mohammed Dikko Abubakar and Keynote Speaker Col Alert V. Short (Rtd),

L-r… Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria (LNG), Dr. Philip Mshelbila; Director General (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh and former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba (retired).

L-r …Chief Agility Officer Agility Nigeria, Alberto Osuji; Director General (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh and CEO · M & M Investment Ltd, Mr. Emeka Ugwu-Oju.

L-r… Former Inspector General of Police. Mohammed Dikko Abubakar; Nigerian politician and Business Executive. Valentine Ozigbo; Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba (retired); Professor of Management. Dangote Business School, Bayero University, Kano, Prof Murtala Sabo Sagagi.

L-r… Managing Director at GUCONCIA NIG. Engr. Nkechi Isigwe; Chairperson Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) Prof Ifeoma Utomi and her husband Founder CVL Professor Pat Utomi.

Prof Pat Utomi and his Wife Prof Ifeoma cutting his 67th Birthday Cake with some of their Children.

Prof Pat Utomi and his Wife Prof Ifeoma (middle) Cutting his 67th birthday cake with friends, during the symposium on Insecurity, State Legitimacy and Human Progress in Nigeria, organised by CVL held in Lagos… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.