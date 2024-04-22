Champion Newspapers Limited
Center for Financial Journalism, organises human capital development as Catalyst for Nigeria’s Prosperity held in Lagos

L-r... Representing the Chief host of the occasion, Dr Bolaji Olaoye; Former MD/CEO  FITC, Dr. Oladimeji Alo; Guest  Lecturer. Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof Florence Banku Obi; Chairman of the occasion, President/vice Chancellor Babcock University.Prof Ademola Tayo ;CEO .Center for Financial Journalism, Dr Ray Echebiri. Head Human Capital Management Oando Energy Resources Limited, Mrs. Kanyisola Mba; past Registrar /CEO, CIBN, Dr. Uju Ogubunka, during the human capital development as Catalyst for Nigeria’s  Prosperity organised by Center for Financial Journalism held in Lagos ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Former MD/CEO  FITC, Dr Oladimeji Alo;  presenting a plaque to the guest lecturer  Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof Florence Banku Obi.

Former MD/CEO  FITC, Dr Oladimeji Alo;  presenting a Plaque to the Chairman of the Occasion, President/vice Chancellor Babcock University  Prof Ademola Tayo.

News Editor at Unilag103.FM.  Lydia Enyidiya Eke; Lagos-based journalist, Editor, Business Day Sunday Mr Zebulon Agomuo; Retired, Deputy Editor –in – Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Chief Goddy Ikeh; Associate Editor, NextMoney Alex Ekemenah.

L-r…President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Eze Anaba, with  Publisher of Realnews / president, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP)  Maureen Chigbo.

L-r… Wife of the  CEO Center for Financial Journalism, Mrs. Folake Echebiri; Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof Florence Banku Obi; Treasurer, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Victoria Ibanga and  Nigerian Journalist Agatha Emeadi.

L-r… Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration  (UNICAL) Prof  Grace Eno Nta; Registrar    (UNICAL)  Amb. Gabriel  Egbe; Deputy Vice Chancellor   Academic,  Prof. Angela Ekanem Oyo-Ita; Bursar  University of Calabar, UNICAL,  Mr Joseph Odum.

L-r… Chief Executive  Officer at Metro Media Communications Ltd Mike Nzeagwu; exchange greetings with CEO Center for Financial Journalism, Dr. Ray Echebiri; Legal Practitioners.  Emeka Nwadioke.

L-r… CEO,  BIC Consultancy Services,  Dr. Boniface Chizea  and  Former MD/CEO  FITC, Dr Oladimeji Alo.

From Left…  Chief Executive Officer of Brandhealth  Emman Udowoima; CEO, MCJOEL Nigerian Limited, Eugene Olewuenyi; Chief Executive  Officer at Metro Media Communications Ltd. Mike Nzeagwu (right) during the human capital development as Catalyst for Nigeria’s  Prosperity organised by Center for Financial Journalism held in Lagos 18/4/2024…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

