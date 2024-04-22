Center for Financial Journalism, organises human capital development as Catalyst for Nigeria’s Prosperity held in Lagos

L-r… Former MD/CEO FITC, Dr Oladimeji Alo; presenting a plaque to the guest lecturer Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof Florence Banku Obi.

Former MD/CEO FITC, Dr Oladimeji Alo; presenting a Plaque to the Chairman of the Occasion, President/vice Chancellor Babcock University Prof Ademola Tayo.

News Editor at Unilag103.FM. Lydia Enyidiya Eke; Lagos-based journalist, Editor, Business Day Sunday Mr Zebulon Agomuo; Retired, Deputy Editor –in – Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Chief Goddy Ikeh; Associate Editor, NextMoney Alex Ekemenah.

L-r…President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Eze Anaba, with Publisher of Realnews / president, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) Maureen Chigbo.

L-r… Wife of the CEO Center for Financial Journalism, Mrs. Folake Echebiri; Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof Florence Banku Obi; Treasurer, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Victoria Ibanga and Nigerian Journalist Agatha Emeadi.

L-r… Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration (UNICAL) Prof Grace Eno Nta; Registrar (UNICAL) Amb. Gabriel Egbe; Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, Prof. Angela Ekanem Oyo-Ita; Bursar University of Calabar, UNICAL, Mr Joseph Odum.

L-r… Chief Executive Officer at Metro Media Communications Ltd Mike Nzeagwu; exchange greetings with CEO Center for Financial Journalism, Dr. Ray Echebiri; Legal Practitioners. Emeka Nwadioke.

L-r… CEO, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea and Former MD/CEO FITC, Dr Oladimeji Alo.

From Left… Chief Executive Officer of Brandhealth Emman Udowoima; CEO, MCJOEL Nigerian Limited, Eugene Olewuenyi; Chief Executive Officer at Metro Media Communications Ltd. Mike Nzeagwu (right) during the human capital development as Catalyst for Nigeria’s Prosperity organised by Center for Financial Journalism held in Lagos 18/4/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

