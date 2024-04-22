Again, Rivers Assembly overrides Gov Fubara passes LGA Amendment Bill into law

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State House of Assembly again, on Monday overrode the assent of the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, as they passed the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Bill into law.

The House had on March 13, 2024, passed the Local Government (Amendment) Bill and forwarded same to Fubara for assent, but the governor declined.

The Bill was represented before the House at during plenary on Monday by the Leader, Hon. Major Jack and debated upon by members.

The lawmakers who have been at loggerheads with the governor since October last year, at their 159th legislative sitting, invoked the powers of Section 100(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as altered, which empowers the House to override the governor, where he withholds his assent.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule put the question, and with a two-third majority votes, the House agreed to override the governor and passed the Bill into Law.

The Assembly also screened and confirmed nominees for the position of Chairman and Members of the Assembly Service Commission which they appointed.

Those screened and confirmed were Barr. Sampson Worlu as Chairman, Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, Mrs Blessing Belema Derefaka, Mr.Gbaranen Robinson and Madam Dorcas Amos as members.

Recall that on the 22nd of March, 2024 the House passed the Rivers State Assembly Service Commission (Amendment) Bill into law, wherein the House donated back to itself the power to appoint the Chairman and Members of the Assembly Service Commission.