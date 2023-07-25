Celebrity witch doctor who makes anti-kidnap charm abducted, his two security aides shot dead

Popular celebrity witch doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwari Aki, has been kidnapped.

He was reportedly abducted by gunmen in Oba, Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the native doctor, who is known for his show of affluence, was kidnapped from his room at Triple P Hotel in Oba on Sunday night, while two of his security aides were shot dead, according to The Nation.

A source who spoke to the publication said: “Where is Nwa Ocha and Odeshi?

“This is someone people flock to his Oba mansion for anti-bullet charms and other money rituals.”

The spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident on Monday.

Ikenga stated that the Command’s Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has launched a manhunt for the abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “The incident happened around 11:30pm last night.

“CP Aderemi Adeoye has ordered that operatives go after his abductors and ensure his release.”