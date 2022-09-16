Champion Newspapers Limited
Celebration of 50th Memorial Anniversary of the 1st African Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev (Dr) John Kwao Amuzu Aggey held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ...Chancellor, Archdiocese of Lagos, Catholic Church, Very Rev. Msgr. Anthony Obanla;  Episcopal Vicar, Lagos Region, Archdiocese of Lagos, Msgr. Bernard Okodua and Msgr. Francis Ishola Ogunmodede ,during the  Celebration of 50th Memorial Anniversary of the 1st African Archbishop of Lagos ;  Most Rev (Dr) John Kwao Amuzu Aggey held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos on 14/9/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Cross Section of the Choristers singing to the Lord at Holy Cross Cathedral .

L-r … Parish Priest of Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki 1, Lagos, Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu  Episcopal Vicar, Lagos Region, Archdiocese of Lagos, Msgr. Bernard Okodua,Dame Sena Anthony; MsgrBernard Okodua, Parish Priest. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Victoria Island Fr. Julius Olaitan .

Cross section of the Priest during procession at Holy Cross Cathedral .

Chancellor, Archdiocese of Lagos, Catholic Church, Very Rev. Msgr. Anthony Obanla;  Episcopal Vicar, Lagos Region,. Archdiocese of Lagos, MsgrBernard Okodua, Msgr. Francis Ishola Ogunmodede.  (all Middle) pose with Members Organizing Committee, during the  Celebration of 50th Memorial Anniversary of the 1st African Archbishop of Lagos ;  Most Rev (Dr) John Kwao Amuzu Aggey; .held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos on 14/9/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

