Celebration of 50th Memorial Anniversary of the 1st African Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev (Dr) John Kwao Amuzu Aggey held in Lagos

Cross Section of the Choristers singing to the Lord at Holy Cross Cathedral .

L-r … Parish Priest of Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki 1, Lagos, Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu Episcopal Vicar, Lagos Region, Archdiocese of Lagos, Msgr. Bernard Okodua,Dame Sena Anthony; Msgr. Bernard Okodua, Parish Priest. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Victoria Island Fr. Julius Olaitan .

Cross section of the Priest during procession at Holy Cross Cathedral .

Chancellor, Archdiocese of Lagos, Catholic Church, Very Rev. Msgr. Anthony Obanla; Episcopal Vicar, Lagos Region,. Archdiocese of Lagos, Msgr. Bernard Okodua, Msgr. Francis Ishola Ogunmodede. (all Middle) pose with Members Organizing Committee, during the Celebration of 50th Memorial Anniversary of the 1st African Archbishop of Lagos ; Most Rev (Dr) John Kwao Amuzu Aggey; .held at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos on 14/9/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society