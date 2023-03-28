CDS Mourns Former Chief of General Staff LT GEN OLADIPO DIYA           

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU – Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor CFR has expressed sadness over the suden death of the former Chief of General Staff, Lt Gen Donaldson Oladipo Diya (rtd).General Diya who was also the Fifth Chief of Defence Staff died on Sunday, March 26,2023.

General Irabor , on behalf of himself and members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria join millions of Nigerians and other well-wishers to morn the former Chief General Staff. The CDS extends his deepest condolences to the family of the late General Diya and the good people of Ogun State .

Gen Irabor describes late Gen Diya as a complete gentle man and a thoroughbred General and Elder Statesman who has made positive impacts on the Armed Forces of Nigeria.He served meritoriously for 33 years and the Nation in general. He prayed to Almighty God to grant him eternal rest in His bosom. Meanwhile, a condolence register is opened at the Defence Headquarters for the general public to register their condolence over the sad exit of the Late General.