CBN, Partners Host Second International Financial Inclusion Conference October 2023

The second edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference (#IFIC2023) Nigeria’s flagship Financial Inclusion event is scheduled to hold on the 5th & 6th of October 2023 at the    Landmark Event Center, Lagos, themed: “Financial Inclusion for All: Global Insights for Local Impact,”

Hosted by the Central Bank of Nigeria and partner agencies within the National Financial Inclusion Governance Committees, IFIC 2023 is an engagement platform for global thought leaders, regulators, and other stakeholders to discuss and collaborate on contemporary strategies for accelerating financial inclusion in the African continent and globally. Keynote speakers include Dr. Chea Serey, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia; Dr. Alfred Hannig, Executive Director, Alliance for Financial Inclusion; and Dr. Reza Baqir, former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

 

Key topics to be explored include fintech-driven last mile solutionsleveraging big data and artificial intelligence, inclusive product innovation (non-interest finance)leveraging payment systems to scale financial inclusion in excluded segments – women, rural, youth and MSMEsConsumer protection, fraud and data privacy, etc. Other highlights include, Innovation Labs, Financial Inclusion Awards and other side events, with opportunities to showcase Nigeria as an investment destination to support economic development within Nigeria and the sub-region.

The maiden edition of the IFIC which held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, in 2022 was well attended by senior government officials from within and outside the country. Former President  Mohammadu Buhari, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, selected Honourable Ministers of the  Federal Republic of Nigeria and other influential persons in the global financial inclusion ecosystem were in attendance. Over 5,000 participants were drawn from 78 countries and feedback on the event was overwhelmingly positive, with the 2023 edition much anticipated.

Overall, IFIC 2023 promises to be an insightful and engaging platform for networking with a vibrant and globally diverse Whova community and an eclectic mix of offerings to enrich participants’ in-person and/or virtual experience.

