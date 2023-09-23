NPMCN Award..Ebonyi Govt extols Dr Nwigboji, on conferment of Three Awards by National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Ebonyi State Government has extolled the intellectual prowess of Dr Sunday Nwigboji an indigene of the State, on his conferrment of Three Awards during the 41st hybrid Convocation ceremony of National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Engr Jude Chikadibia Okpor, made the commendation on Friday in a Press Statement issued in Abakaliki the capital city.

Apparently referring to the honour bestowed on the State courtesy of the awardee, Dr Okpor described it as symbolic.

“It is with profound pleasure that we congratulate our own Dr Sunday Isaac Nwigboji, who was conferred with three awards at the 41st Hybrid Convocation Ceremony of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

“The Awardee Dr Nwigboji, cleared three National Radiology Postgraduate Examination Awards, after emerging tops in three categories in the Faculty of Radiology Examinations”

“Dr Nwigboji was awarded the Professor B.C Umerah Prize for Best Part 1 Candidate in Clinical Radiology”

“He was equally awarded the Professor M. Obajimi Prize for Best Part 1 Candidate in Radiological Physics, the Professor Bayo Banjo Prize for the Best Candidate in Part 1 FMCR Best Overall, Faculty of Radiology”

The Information Commissioner described Dr Nwigboji and other great achievers like him as the true image makers of the State.

” It must be said without mincing words that Dr Nwigboji and other great achievers like him are the true image makers of our dear state, especially in this era when profiling, mudsling, and dismissing the humble achievements and intellectual capacity of our people has become a fashionable obsession, a mark of self-fulfillment among people from our sister states”

“We congratulate him on this great achievement, we express our conviction that Dr Nwigboji will continue to be a great ambassador; a great image maker, and worthy role model to other young Ebonyians”

The Statement enjoined other Ebonyians, to emulate the doggedness, hard work, resilience made by Dr Sunday Isaac Nwigboji towards the accomplishment of this goal.