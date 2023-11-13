Cash crops theft now rampant in Ondo communities, farmers lament

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Concerned Farmers are reporting unlawful harvesting of some cash crops in many Cocoa and Kolanuts farms/plantations in Akoko area of Ondo State noted for large production of the two important cash crops.

Besides, Cocoa and Kolanuts, it was learnt that the marauders, who operated mostly in the nights, are also tampering with yam tubers and Palm oil fruits.

Already, the price of Cocoa had gone up due to foreign exchange rates, hence it has now become a target for night marauders in the farms and camps.

Sources hinted that the latest incident happened when a gang of night marauders were caught plucking ripe cocoa pods in Akowonjo camp in Supare, Akoko Southwest Local Government area of the state.

However, only a female member of the gangsters simply called Shade was caught while others were at large.

Shade confessed that they usually disguised as somebody dealing in kolanut business, while men among them will pose as night hunters to pluck cocoa and other cash crops.

She said she was humiliated after being caught by vigilant farmers as many cocoa pods were recovered from her.

Attempts made to speak with Divisional Police Officer (DPO,) Supare proved abortive but a police source confirmed the story.

