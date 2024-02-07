Cancer: Biden, Sunak, world leaders sympathise with King Charles

Well-wishers prayed quick recovery for King Charles III on Monday following the king’s cancer diagnosis.

The king was diagnosed with a form of cancer and had begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday, just a week after he was discharged from hospital for prostate surgery.

The palace also stated that doctors had advised the king to postpone public-facing duties but would undertake official paperwork.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the statement shared by The Royal Family on X said.

It added that the king “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, wrote on X, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.”

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” he added.

AFP also reports that United States President Joe Biden said he was “concerned” about the king, telling the press that he had only “just heard” about the British monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Former president Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee in the November US elections, also wrote on his Truth Social network that the king was “a wonderful man” and that “we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!”

Former UK leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss also sent wished the king and his family well.

“The whole country will be rooting for the King today,” Boris said on X.

Truss wrote on X she was “sending every best wish to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family as he undergoes his treatment for cancer. He will be in our thoughts and prayers. God Save The King!”

The First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, said on X his thoughts were with “Her Majesty The Queen and other members of the Royal Family at what I know will be a worrying time for them all”.

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly says she will be praying for the King.

“I would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles all the very best for his treatment,” she said, according to BBC.

“I, like many people throughout Northern Ireland, will keep him and his family in my prayers,” she added.

The chief executive of NHS England, Amanda Pritchard, was among a number of health heads wishing King Charles well.

“Finding out you have cancer can be very daunting – we hope King Charles’ treatment goes well,” she posted to social media, adding a public reminder to get checked if symptoms appear.

The palace noted the king chose to share his diagnosis “to prevent speculation” and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

King Charles left a private London hospital last week three days after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch, dressed in a suit and a black overcoat, waved to crowds as he and Queen Camilla emerged from the clinic and climbed into a waiting car.

Buckingham Palace said Charles, who spent three nights at the hospital, had rescheduled his forthcoming engagements while he recuperated.

Charles became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.