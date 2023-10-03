CAF Confederations Cup: Obaseki hails Bendel Insurance’s gallantry, assures continuous support

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended the exceptional performance and remarkable display of courage and determination by Bendel Insurance Football Club during their weekend clash with RS Berkane of Morocco in the second preliminary round of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The governor, who noted that the team played excellently throughout the 90 minutes on the pitch, stated that with such quality of play, resilience and teamwork, the team has the potential for more incredible achievements and triumph, reassuring continuous support to the team to realise their fullest potential.

Obaseki noted, “I commend the exceptional and remarkable performance of Bendel Insurance FC during their last weekend clash with RS Berkane of Morocco in the second preliminary round of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

“The team, despite their 1-0 loss to the home team, played excellently well, dominated the game and created numerous scoring opportunities throughout their 90 minutes of the fascinating and tension-filled match but was unable to convert the opportunities into goals.

“You have continued to make us proud and we are proud of your achievements so far having just returned from relegation. I urge you to keep your chins up and gear up for an impressive run at the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which has just commenced.”

He added, “As a government, we will continue to support you, providing you with the necessary resources and other incentives to thrive and realise your fullest potential, even as we call on our dear football-loving Edo people to continue to stand with our darling team, Bendel Insurance.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng