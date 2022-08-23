 Businessman Feared killed For Resisting Abduction In Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

An businessman was Monday afternoon feared killed in Nnewi, Anambra State for resisting abduction.

The unidentified businessman was reportedly killed Monday afternoon, about 3:45 pm by hoodlums suspected to be gunmen working for a separatist group in South East, Nigeria.

According to sources, the businessman was shot dead when he galantly resisted to be bundled into a vehicle by the assailants who stormed the town in the afternoon.

Monday was a ghost Day or Sit –at -home Day in the South Eastern states and Anambra which had been characterized with killings.

When contacted, the Police Spokesman for Anambra State police command , Ikenga Tochukwu said he had not received report of the sad incident adding that he would contact the police in the area.

” I haven’t received such report. I will contact them and give feedback”, the PPRO said.

