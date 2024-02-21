Bullion Go-Neat Global embarks on concerted action over counterfeiting of Coco Samba

COMFORT EKELEME

Manufacturers of Coco Samba variants, Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited has embarked on concerted action over the counterfeiting of the premium brand .

As part of the bid to state the facts as they are, the company stormed the secretariat of the Commerce & Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN), Tuesday in Lagos, providing perspectives to the counterfeiting issue.

The team, led by Managing Director)Chief Executive, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, said that the smear campaign had cost the company collosal loses in revenue.

He however, expressed gratitude that the National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC) was already on top of the matter.

Expressing confidence in NAFDAC ability to get to the roots, Ajadi said the company was equally equally using its channels towards unravelling those behind the campaign of calumny, threatening legal action against anyone found culpable

He shared with the correspondents, acknowledged copies of letters sent to the relevant agencies including NAFDAC on tissue of faking of the product, dismissing outright, insinuations of acquisance.

In one of the letters addressed to NAFDAC,, the company had stated:

“We are writing to address recent reports that have surfaced on some online news platforms concerning the counterfeiting of a prime brand on our stable.

“This complaint specifically highlighted the counterfeiting of our product, Cocosamba Milk and Chocolate Flavored with Herbal Extract, which carries the legitimate NAFDAC registration number A8-9149L.

“What is not however true, is, the insinuation that we have been indifferent to the situation”.

“As a company, we have been proactive in addressing the issue by lodging a formal complaint earlier in 2022 with the Director of the Investigation & Enforcement Directorate at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Apapa, Lagos”..

“The managing director, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and the entire management team have been shocked by the circulating news and want to assure our stakeholders that all necessary actions are being taken to promptly address this issue “

The company also clarified that before registration of Cocosamba Milk and Chocolate Flavored with Herbal it was producing Cocosamba Bitters Alcoholic drinks with NAFDAC No A8-4418L.

However, due to low market demand, the production of Cocosamba Bitters Alcoholic Drink was discontinued, and it has not been in production since the expiry date of the license.

It reiterated its commitment to upholding high standards in its manufacturing processes, adding, “We commend NAFDAC for its pivotal role in ensuring manufacturers comply with statutory laws related to standardization.

“Attached herewith is a copy of the letter previously submitted to NAFDAC, outlining our concerns and seeking their intervention.

“We encourage the public to await the outcome of the ongoing investigation and appreciate the continued support and understanding of our customers, importers, distributors, and healthcare providers”, the company said in the letter,” he said.