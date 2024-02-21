Akure receives Akeredolu’s body with emotions, Ecstasies

DAMISI OJO, Akure



Scores of Akure residents in the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday trooped out to pay their last respect to the late former Governor of the State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Many sympathizers particularly students lined up at the major road side waving to his corpse carried in a motorcade that brought the late “Amotekun Generalissimo” to the state from Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Also, at the governor’s office, public servants left their duty posts at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, to bid final farewell to the former Governor.

Akeredolu’s remains arrived at the Governor’s office which he occupied for almost seven years at about 12.30pm.

He was thereafter laid -in-state for about 10 minutes.

The Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described the event as symbolic as the last workplace of the former governor.

“Akeredolu was a lover of workers; he cleared six out of seven outstanding salaries of workers which he inherited from previous administration with further prompt payment of salaries.

“This very session is symbolic because this was the last place of work of the governor, this complex, where he served the people of Ondo State meritoriously with passion and equity, all he did as governor of Ondo State is there for all to see.

“As a fulfilled man, we are paying our last respect for the people to see”, he said.

