Anambra lawmaker urges Soludo to build mini markets in Awka

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The lawmaker representing Awka South 1 Constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly, Hon. Henry Mbachu, Friday, urged Gov. Charles Soludo to construct mini-markets in Awka, State capital, to ease buying and selling and promote a clean environment.

Mbachu, who was elected on the platform of Labour party (LP), stated that the markets when constructed, would check the problem of street trading in the city with attendant social and economic challenges.

According to him constructing the markets will also help in resolving the incessant face -offs between government officials who insist on keeping the city clean and traders who need to fend for their families.

He said the makeshift markets in Awka were prone to fire outbreaks, theft and in the face of emergency, difficult to access by respondents.

Mbachu said modern markets create room for easy access and are more secure and safe to operate in.

The lawmaker said the markets would also minimise deaths from accidents as a result of street trading as well as help in reducing environmental pollution in the state capital.

“The mini markets will provide adequate and affordable spaces for all class of traders, improve the hygiene, security, and convenience of the customers.

“They will also enhance the revenue generation and economic development of the state’’, he said.

He, therefore, urged the governor to, as a matter of necessity, direct the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, the Special Adviser on Trade and Markets to start the construction of the markets.

He appealed to the government to make the mini markets, when constructed, affordable to poor traders.