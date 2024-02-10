Enugu Chamber of Commerce lauds Gov Mbah over security, infrastructure

By Cosmas Chukwu

Members of the organised private sector in Enugu State under the auspices of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) have extolled the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, over what it described as evident milestones in the areas of security, infrastructure, and investment-friendly environment since he assumed office in the past eight months.

They gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, on Monday, saying the turnaround of the state had boosted their confidence to invest more in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman of ECCIMA Board of Trustees and CEO of Roban Stores, Sir Rob Anwatu, said: “We note with delight your painstaking efforts, which have positively impacted the state in areas of security, infrastructure, education, and improved economy growth.”

The entrepreneurs, who informed the governor that they had fixed the 2024 international trade fair for April, said that ECCIMA was deliberate in its choice of theme of the fair, which is “Promoting Made in Nigeria Products for Global Competitiveness” as a way to re-emphasise the importance of policy reforms that would support the growth of SMEs towards achieving a self-sufficient, productive and export-based economy.

ECCIMA added that the fair would witness a large turnout of both local and foreign investors and feature exhibition of new products, prototypes, innovations and research findings from the state for commercialisation.

The body, which equally seized the opportunity of the visit to introduce the newly elected executive council led by the CEO of Oaklands Hotel, Enugu, Sir Odeiga Jideonwo, as the president, assured the governor of its total support in his quest to grow the state’s economy from $4.4bn to $30bn.

Responding, Governor Mbah, who congratulated the new executive council for their victory, reiterated the administration’s commitment to work with the private sector by providing the right infrastructure, support and environment for them to thrive in the state.

He said his government was working hard to de-risk investment and sustain the peace and security presently enjoyed.

“Because we recognise that the vision we have to grow this economy from the current levels of $4.4b to $30b will only happen through private sector investment, we have to continually engage with the private sector to understand how we can scale up their business and also create environment for those who have not taken advantage of the friendly business environment of Enugu to come in and participate here,” the governor maintained.

He said despite Enugu’s high rating in terms of security of lives and property, his administration would not rest on its oars in that regard.

"As you already know and alluded to, Enugu is today the most secured and safe state to do business and to live in. But we are not resting on our oars. We understand that we are going to continue to double down and to re-dedicate ourselves to ensure that the state sustains the security measures we have put in place," he concluded.

