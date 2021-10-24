Buhari salutes Emir of Zuru, Sani Sami @ 78

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Emir of Zuru, Sani Sami, on his 78th birthday, October 24, 2021, rejoicing with the retired general, war veteran, businessman and now a community leader on many successes, including prolonged dedication to nation building.

The President also shared the occasion with his friend, comrade in the army and partner in the journey to keep the country united and prosperous, recalling memories of fighting side by side in the civil war, and the good fortune that sustained the Emir, who suffered injuries and almost paid the ultimate price.

A statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity added that: “President Buhari affirms that the royal father loves Nigeria, fights for peace of the country and diligently rose as a career soldier, with sacrifice and selflessness, courageously pursuing the greater good for the greater majority, and measuring out to humanity more than receiving.

“As the Emir of Zuru turns 78, the President notes his patriotism, loyalty and commitment, and contributions at every turn of Nigeria’s history, always taking the side of fairness, goodness and honour.

“President Buhari prays that Almighty God will bless the royal father with longer life, good health and strength to keep sowing, watering and reaping from good works”.