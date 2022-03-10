Buhari govt desperate to blackmail, implicate ESN – IPOB on child soldier

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday, accused the Nigerian government of being desperate to blackmail the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

IPOB was reacting to a viral video of alleged child recruitment into ESN.

The group described the viral photos and videos of child recruitment into ESN as fake and misleading.

Emma Powerful, spokesman of IPOB stressed that the viral footage was aimed at implicating IPOB of child abuse.

In a statement he signed, Powerful said the footage was aimed at blackmailing IPOB before international communities.

According to Powerful: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to the fabricated, laughable, and misleading trending video to implicate IPOB and Eastern Security Network, ESN operatives.

Those behind the fake video want to sell false propaganda that ESN is indulging in child abuse by using children to facilitate their job.

“We, therefore, wish to debunk the falsehood as what it is, a poor propaganda job meant specifically to tarnish the image and reputation of the ESN. Come to think of it, Biafran youths are fallen over themselves to be part of this elite defence outfit how then is it possible that ESN will leave able-bodied youths ready and willing to be part of it and settle for a child? ESN does not, has never and will never use children for whatever reason.

“Right from inception, ESN has never violated this rule. We have no intention at any time to use children for any reason because we will never have any need for it. As a matter of fact, IPOB’s draft constitution makes it a crime for parents to neglect to enrol their children/wards in school, using them for child labour such as hawking or subjects them to any form of abuse. ESN can therefore never act contrary to this IPOB’s fundamental guiding principle.

“We are not surprised that those desperados who are bent on blackmailing IPOB and ESN at all cost have degenerated into all manner of ridiculous things thinking they can discredit IPOB leadership in their plan to destroy ESN.

“We don’t conscript children into ESN because we know that it’s against international law, and we can’t go against the international law.

“The Nigeria Government and its DSS are desperate to implicate IPOB and ESN that was why they kitted a child to claim he is part of ESN operatives.

“We are drawing the attention of the United Nations, America, and the western world to understand that the Nigerian Government has made it their number priority to attempt to destroy IPOB and ESN because we are a torn in their flesh. The International community should disregard this Nigerian government propaganda and hold those behind the wicked blackmail responsible.

“Politicians working at the behest of the Nigerian security apparatus are behind the fake recruitment of a child and kitting him like ESN operatives just to blackmail IPOB and ESN. Nigeria’s government and her security agencies are committing genocide in Biafra land since the inauguration of ESN and they are desperate in their avowed desire to blackmail IPOB.”

For a better society