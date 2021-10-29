Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Buhari felicitates with Adebutu Kessington at 86

Latest News
By Peter
0 10

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with consummate entrepreneur and trail-blazing investor, Chief Adebutu Kessington, as he celebrates his 86th birthday.

According to a statement by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) to the President, the renowned philanthropist, selfless leader and founder of Kessington Adebukola Adebutu Foundation was commended for his services to God and humanity in various capacities, making it his core value to bring succour to the helpless in the society.

“The President commends the driving force behind Baba Ijebu for continually providing wise counsels and investing in human capital development for Nigerians of all shades to express themselves towards fulfilling their potentials.

“As the multi-titled Chief celebrates another birthday, President Buhari joins family, friends and associates in thanking God for where He has brought him, praying that the Giver of life will bless him with more in good health to continue to mentor Nigerians within and outside his community”.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4906 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Anambra: INEC discovers 86 polling units without voters

I will vacate office in 2023 -Buhari

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Oba Akiolu at 78

Biafra Nat’l Guard loots shop, filling station,…

1 of 553

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More