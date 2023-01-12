Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Buhari condemns ambush on NSCDC personnel, asks military to make bandits pay a price

News
By Editor
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the death of seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were ambushed and killed by bandits in Kaduna State while on official duty.

 

President Buhari described the loss of the NSCDC personnel as a tragic event and salutes the courage of the men who gave their lives to the nation.

 

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Garba Shehu, the president said, “The NSCDC personnel who braved all challenges to guard our nation and its people had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

 

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families and their compatriots in the service. May Almighty God grant them and the entire service the fortitude to bear the loss.”

 

The President directed the Armed Forces to seek the bandits who inflicted this casualty and make them pay the price.

Continue Reading
Editor 9564 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

ASR Africa, BUA Foundation approve N1.5bn grant for devt.…

Fashola harps on importance of infrastructure to learning…

Nigeria, ECOWAS member states implementing strategies to…

APC govt acquired, battling insecurity with Super Tucano…

1 of 873