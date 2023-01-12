Fashola harps on importance of infrastructure to learning environment, quality of education

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola has reiterated federal government’s commitment to infrastructural development in the country.

The minister said, in view of the importance of infrastructure to learning environment and quality of education, the federal government remained committed to bridging the infrastructure gaps in the country, including those of institutions of learning.

He said ” It is undebatable that quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment”

The Minister spoke in Sokoto, Thursday, at the formal hand over of 0.92 kilometres internal road project constructed in the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing under it’s tertiary institutions internal roads intervention initiative .

Fashola was represented at the occassion by the Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto State, Engr Kassim Maigwandu

The Minister explained that the gap in infrastructure was being bridged steadily by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways, which had now reached the schools.

He further revealed that the Federal government has provided 83 internal road intervention projects in various Federal tertiary institutions across the country.

” We have successfully intervened in 64 internal road projects in various Federal tertiary institutions and handed over a total of 46 as at March 2022. Another 18 are now ready to be handed over, while 19 roads are currently being attended to in similar institutions across the country, making a total of 83 ” he said

The road projects according to Fashola, benefited not only the students and the institution’s community but also provided jobs for youths, stating that 95 people were employed in the process of the construction of the road in the Teaching Hospital.

Earlier in his remark, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University Teaching Hospital Sokoto, Professor Anas Ahmed Sabir, represented by Dr Usman Malami Aliyu, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, said that, the entire Hospital community were excited with the project.

He explained that the project had enhanced a significant part of the hospital more accessible and motorable with asphalt road which has also given room for expansion in the hospital as new projects can easily be sighted along the road

” The commissioning of this road project will obviously mark the beginning of other assessable and affordable health care services delivery to all Nigerians ” he said

He expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the UDUTH Board Management to H.E, President Muhammadu Buhari for all the support and for providing the enabling environment to operate and further improve specialist quality service delivery, while also praying for more interventions to be considered and executed for the hospital.

Sabir also commended the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Controller at Sokoto office for ensuring that quality job was done at the appointed time and not compromised.

The 0.95 km road in UDUTH links the new female students hostel; new Multipurpose Center; School of Nursing and Midwifery; Sewage treatment plant; Renal dialysis center;” Aminity ward and Nutritions unit among others .

Aggregate testimonies gathered from staff and students of the hospital community pointed to the fact that the internal road intervention in the institution has positively impacted in no small measure to the working and learning environment in the institution

According to the views expressed ” the road, before the intervention was not in good condition, it was wiry and scary access to clinical areas. But with the intervention, it has now provided easy access and comfort of movement in the institution. It was well constructed, illuminated and has added improved security measures for the students in the institution ”

They commended the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari and described the tertiary institutions roads intervention initiative of the federal ministry of works and housing as excellent.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Blessing Lere-Adams, those that spoke among the institution’s community included; Aliyu Muhammad Sidi, a student of Nursing Science and President of Student Union; Alkali Mohammed, Vice Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Nursing and Midwifery (NANNM); Rabi Muhammad, Acting Vice Principal (Academic), School of Midwifery, and Kabiru Adamu Maisanda, Vice Principal (Admin), School of Nursing.