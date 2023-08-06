BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu Visits Former President Buhari

In continuation of an esteemed tradition, Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had the privilege of calling upon the former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in Daura today, celebrating his return to Nigeria and sharing in the joy of the recent Sallah festivities.

Echoing the dignified tradition that was extended to Rabiu during Buhari’s leadership, today’s visit stands as a testament to the mutual respect, and reverence deeply rooted in their relationship.

According to Rabiu, “The honour of visiting President Buhari during Sallah had always been a privilege accorded me during his Presidency. Now that he is back in the country, it is once again an honour to be accorded that privilege to felicitate with him in Daura.”