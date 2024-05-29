Bridging the Gap: Decade of Gas Secretariat trains media to drive gas sector growth

The Decade of Gas Secretariat recently held a pivotal training session for influential energy journalists at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The one-day event, titled “Gas Basics and Awareness,” was aimed at deepening participants’ understanding of the gas sector to enhance their ability to report on its technical and commercial intricacies.

The session highlighted the significance of advancing the Nigeria’s gas production and consumption, emphasizing the importance of informed public discourse as training energy journalists is crucial for fostering a well-informed public and enriching reportage on gas-related matters.

The training addressed key objectives for 2024, including closing the gas supply gap, achieving appropriate domestic gas pricing, and advocating for investor incentives to build critical gas infrastructure, emphasizing the need for capacity building across the entire gas value chain to support these goals.

The Secretariat stressed the critical role of infrastructure in unlocking the gas sector’s potential. They pointed out the necessity of increasing gas production and addressing transportation challenges to ensure gas becomes a domestic commodity.

“Infrastructure is crucial to the success of the Nigeria’s gas transition,” adding that drilling non-associated gas wells less susceptible to vandalism, would secure an uninterrupted gas supply to power plants and industrial users.

The Decade of Gas Secretariat together with sponsors and regulators have identified over 20 upstream projects capable of bridging the current 3 billion cubic feet per day gas deficit and delivering 4.6 billion cubic feet of daily production. The Secretariat expressed optimism that sustained efforts and government commitment would realize the vision of a gas-based economy.

During the case study session, President Tinubu’s recent inauguration of the ANOH and AHL gas processing plants and the ANOH-OB3 CTMS gas pipeline project was highlighted noting that “once the Obiafu, Obrikom, and Oben (OB3) pipeline is completed as promised, Nigeria’s domestic gas production will increase by 20 percent.”

The 127-kilometer pipeline, with a 48-inch diameter, is set to supply 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas daily from the fields of OB3 to the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline, marking a significant boost in short-term gas production.

Shell Production and Distribution Company (SPDC) has drilled three gas wells within the ANOH field, SEPLAT has completed midstream processing infrastructure, inaugurated by President Tinubu. The full potential will be realized once the ongoing OB3 pipeline construction is completed and activated to the existing gas pipeline network.

The Decade of Gas Secretariat chaired by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Gas, provides a collaborative platform to transform Nigeria’s gas sector, meet domestic needs, and enhance export capabilities, thus building a robust gas-based economy.