Bauchi Grassroots football coaches Association  Swears in new excos.

From: SELYA YARNAP Bauchi

Bauchi state Grassroots football coaches Association has sworn in new exco in the state.

Inaugurating the officials at the office of Football association Bauchi state BAFA, the chairman electoral Committee,Muhammad Salisu called on the new exco to work hand in hand for the development of football in and around the state,

Speaking also, Barrister Kamal Ahmed Esquire appealed to them to do the right thing for development of the association, saying that not leave self interest for their on benefits

Responding on behalf of the new officials, elected Chiaman Ahmed Sale Bununu, thank the electoral committee for arrangements for the successful election and promised to work hand in hand for the development of football in the state.

Also, he thanked the association for immense contributions and calls for forgiveness , misunderstanding before and after the election adding that his door is open for good criticism and suggestions.

The new leaders are Ahmed Sale Bununu of United City,Chiaman, Abubakar Inuwa Hassla f c vice Chiaman, Faisal Ahmed Hassan akarami( IBH United)Secretary General, Sadiq Suleiman Abubakar, Assist Secretary, Usman A Garba (Young Soccer) Financial Secretary, Sirajo Hassan(Jahun United) Assit Financial Secretary, Bala Yau(Real Jahun) Auditor 1 Sani Muhammad (Red Army) as Auditor 2 Atiku Usman( Lion Killer) Treasurer, Adamu Sani( Shinkafi United) assistant Treasurer, Yahaya Yau ( Golden Flamingo) P R O 1 , Imrana Yakubu Galaje Coach of BRC Wave and Galaje Special as P R O 2 , Abdul’azeez Abubakar( Warinje Academy) as Organising Secretary, Abdulwahab Rabiu( Eagle Attakers) assist Organising Secretary, Rabiu Hamisu Darazo,(Kobi United) Descpline 2 Abdul razak Ahmed (F C Nice)Store keeper 1 Isa Ibrahim( Sogiji) assist Store keeper, Shu’aibu Abubakar Dada ( Polystar)as Walfere and Kabiru Muhammad (Green Pllars) assist Walfere