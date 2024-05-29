Champion Newspapers Limited
Bauchi Grassroots football coaches Association  Swears in new excos.

From: SELYA  YARNAP Bauchi

Bauchi state Grassroots  football coaches Association has sworn in new exco in the state.

Inaugurating  the  officials at the office of Football association Bauchi state BAFA,  the chairman  electoral Committee,Muhammad Salisu  called  on the  new exco to work hand in hand for the development of football in and around the state,

Speaking also,  Barrister Kamal Ahmed  Esquire appealed to them to do the right thing for development of the association, saying  that not leave self interest for their on benefits

Responding on behalf of the new officials, elected Chiaman Ahmed Sale Bununu, thank the electoral committee for arrangements for the successful election and promised to work  hand in hand for the development  of football in the state.

Also, he thanked the association for immense contributions and  calls for forgiveness , misunderstanding before and after the election adding that  his door  is  open for good criticism and suggestions.

 

The new leaders are Ahmed Sale Bununu  of United  City,Chiaman, Abubakar Inuwa Hassla  f c vice Chiaman, Faisal Ahmed Hassan akarami( IBH United)Secretary General, Sadiq Suleiman Abubakar, Assist Secretary, Usman A Garba (Young Soccer) Financial Secretary, Sirajo Hassan(Jahun United) Assit Financial Secretary, Bala Yau(Real Jahun) Auditor 1 Sani Muhammad (Red Army) as Auditor 2  Atiku Usman( Lion Killer) Treasurer, Adamu Sani( Shinkafi United) assistant Treasurer, Yahaya Yau ( Golden Flamingo) P R O 1 , Imrana Yakubu Galaje Coach of BRC Wave and Galaje Special as P R O 2 , Abdul’azeez Abubakar( Warinje Academy) as Organising Secretary, Abdulwahab Rabiu( Eagle Attakers) assist Organising Secretary, Rabiu Hamisu Darazo,(Kobi United) Descpline 2 Abdul razak Ahmed (F C Nice)Store keeper 1 Isa Ibrahim( Sogiji) assist Store keeper, Shu’aibu Abubakar Dada ( Polystar)as Walfere and Kabiru Muhammad (Green Pllars) assist Walfere

