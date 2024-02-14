Champion Newspapers Limited
Breaking: Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line rail February 29

President Tinubu
IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today said the much-anticipated Red Line Mass transit train will be commissioned on February 29.

 

The inauguration will be done by President Bola Tinubu according to the Governor.

 

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure at the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) Stakeholders Forum 2024 at GRA, Ikeja.

 

The Red Line, which is from Agbado in Ogun State terminates at Oyigbo, is one of the integrated mass transit corridors in the State.

 

Details later…

 

