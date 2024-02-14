Banki: Zulum commissions rebuilt market, teachers’ estate

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, commissioned the newly remodelled Banki International Market destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and the new teachers’ housing estate in Banki town.

The market which comprises 128 shops and about 440 market stalls is located around the border with Cameroon. It will provide a conducive and organized trading environment for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs.

The market is equipped with modern facilities such as water and sanitation. It is aimed to accommodate traders, stimulate economic activities and create employment opportunities for residents most of whom are affected by the Boko Haram conflict.

During his activities in Banki on Tuesday, Zulum said his administration aims to enhance teachers’ welfare and improve productivity by building a housing estate.

The housing estate has 5 units of a befitting 2-bedroom bungalow house.

… Lays foundation for new International cattle market

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum also laid a foundation stone for the construction of a new International market dedicated to cattle business in Banki town.

The Banki cattle market which was the largest in Lake Chad before it was deserted due to Boko Haram activities will be remodelled to meet international standards.

Marketers from Chad, Central Africa Republic and Cameroon boycotted the border market since the escalation of the crisis and the insurgents taking over Banki and other communities.

Speaking at the ceremony attended by the Governor of Far North Region, Bakari Mjinyawa, Zulum said “Recently we completed the construction of a cattle market in Gamboru Ngala. We will ensure the prompt release of funds for the building of an international cattle market project and I believe it will be completed in 90 days.”

Zulum urges the authorities in Cameroon to join him in promoting trans-border trade. He also called for creating avenues for international students to exchange

He said, “The establishment of this market will enhance Trans-border trade and contribute to the economy of both Nigeria and Cameroon.”

The governor noted that he would liaise with his colleague, the governor of the Far North Region of Cameroon Republic to reopen the international cattle route previously used for the supply of cattle from neighbouring countries.

The event was also attended by the Shehu of Bama, Umar Ibn Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi, members of the House of Representatives, and House of Assembly members among other senior government officials.

