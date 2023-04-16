Champion Newspapers Limited
Breaking News: Adamawa state Governorship election

2023 Elections
By Victor Kalu
16
The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of the winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void, and of no effect.

Consequently, the collation of the results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended. The REC, Returning Officer, and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.

Detailed statement to follow shortly.

Barr. Festus Okoye
National Commissioner, Information &Voter Education

