Breaking! Fire guts lace section of Onitsha main 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A block of shops where expensive lace materials are sold at Onitsha main market in Anambra State was in the early hours of Tuesday consumed by a mysterious fire.

According to a source, Mr Barth Ifediora who raised alarm over the fire, he said the fire broke out early morning on Tuesday, in a section of the market known as White House.

White House is the office of the leaders of the market, an expansive two story building and hosts several offices, halls for meetings in the first and second floor, while the ground floor host shops.

He said: “The area mostly affected by the fire is the block of shops under the white house, where expensive lace materials are sold.”

The fire service boss in the state, Mr Martin Agbili could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

Traders have however been mobilized to the market to fight the fire.

Onitsha main market which hosts a large population of traders, who are mainly importers of goods, and deal in varied products is said to be the biggest market in West Africa.