HP unveils new smart tank printer series in Nigeria

HP has unveiled a new Smart Tank printer series, the latest ink tank in HP’s tank portfolio, designed for the everyday needs of home users looking for an easy-to-use, sustainable printing solution.

“As individuals and families strive for more environmentally-conscious lifestyles and households, they want smart, eco-friendly experiences for their printing needs – from school projects to work documents,” said Emmanuel Asika, Country Head at HP Nigeria.

“With the addition of the HP Smart Tank 5000 series, people who print a lot at home have access to a range of high quality, reliable and sustainable printing solutions, tailored for their exact needs.”

Sustainably designed, using 45 per cent post-consumer recycled content, the new HP Smart Tank 5000 series comes with EPEAT Silver and Energy Star certifications. It also boasts of energy-saving Auto On/Off Technology – with no extra effort needed from users and has a no-waste tank and spill-free recyclable bottles.

In addition, the Best-In-class HP Smart App offers intuitive smart-guided buttons to guide users through everyday print, scan, copy and fax tasks. As one of its key features, it automatically detects IDs and prints with the ID copy button.

The new printer also comes with self-healing Wi-Fi and better mobility with Smart App and Smart Advance, getting faster and more reliable connections.

Equipped with convenient ink management, the Smart Tank printers easily monitor and maintain ink levels with ink sensors and have an in-built HP Wolf Essential Security to protect sensitive information.

