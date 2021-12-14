Champion Newspapers Limited
Breaking! Cult clash claims one life in Anambra

By Editor
By Pamela Eboh, Awka

It was a pandemonium about an hour ago at the Nnandi Azikiwe University, Awka, NAU temporary site as a cult related clash claimed one life.

It was gathered that the deceased young man who was gunned diwn after heavy shooting in the area is the leader of Keke riders in the area.

A salon owner who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said the incident may be related to a planned protest by Keke riders on Wednesday, saying that most Keke riders in Awka were cultists

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached at the time of filing thus report to find out the cause of the heavy shooting in the area,

 

