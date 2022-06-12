Borno sets up committee to stop killings, of metal scavengers, check vandalism

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Worried by the killing of 55 scrapped metal scavengers (Ajaokuta) in Kala-Balge and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno state, Governor Babagana Zulum has set up a committee to regulate the activities of the scavengers with a view to stop the killing and vandalization of government and peoples’ property..

It would be recalled that on 22nd May 32 persons were killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Rann, the headquarters of Kala-Balge, while 23 were also killed on. 7th June, 2022 in Dikwa Local Government Area.

Headed by the Borno state Commissioner of Police, CP, Abdu Umar, the committee has the representatives of the military, DSS, among other security agencies and stakeholders and wasnset up sequel to an emergency security meeting convened by Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri on Friday.

The CP had a closed door meeting with the representatives of the military, DSS and Scrapped Metal Dealers Association, at the Police headquarters on Saturday before proceeding to the state Mechanical Workshop were some trucks loaded with scrapped metal impounded by the security were kept.

Addressing journalists at the Mechanical workshop , the Borno CP said “sequel to emergency security meeting held on Friday, we were mandated to investigate the scrapped metal business in the state with a view to stop the killings and unravel if the metals are vandalized government or people’s property and also regulate their activities “.

“So far you are living witnesses, we have seen these impounded scrapped metal trucks load, so far nothing incriminating, but very soon our reports will be made known when it is submitted to the government and will serve as policy guide “, the CP added.

Also speaking in an interview with newsmen, the Chairman of Scrapped Metal Dealers Association, Borno.state, Alhaji Umar Usman said ” those killed in Kala-Balge and recently this week in Dikwa are not our members. We have over 3,000 registered members here in Borno and none is among those killed ”

On the issue of whether the metal are vandalized government property or stolen items, the association chairman said ” we don’t engage in illegal thing, we buy these metal in the presence of the ward, village or district heads Civilian JTF and security personnel . we also make sure these items are not stolen or vandalized “.

