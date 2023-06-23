Boko Haram kills 8 farmers in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Eight farmers were killed by suspected members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), in Muna, Shuwari, Tamsu Ngamdu and Burum Kaywa communities in Mafa and Jere Local Government Areas of Borno state.

Sympathizing with the families of the victims, during his visit to the area, Governor Babagana Zulum assured them that the government will intensify efforts to see that the remnant of the insurgents is delt with.

“We are going to have a meeting very soon, we are going consider deploying more troops to deal with the situation. We are also going to re-establish Agro rangers to include military personnel and other security agencies to give cover to our farmers”.

He said “Food insecurity is worse than the insecurity itself. So we will do everything possible to ensure that our people go to their farmlands. They have to be allowed to go to their farms by 6 am and come back by 5 pm. We are going to discuss with the military to ensure that they are allowed to farm”.

The father of the victims, Bava Abor said “I lost two of my sons in the incident. They went out to fetch us firewood but unfortunately only to hear that they were shot dead by Boko Haran insurgents at Kare village.

“The insurgents tied their hands before shooting them on their heads and left one of them to go back home to report that the rest were shot dead”, Abor who burst into tears sad.

Another farmer who lost his brother, Ibrahim Muna said: “They went out in the morning to their farm, on their way back home they decided to fetch firewood at Kare village, where they were intercepted by Boko Haran insurgents around 1 pm on Thursday and they were shot dead by insurgents but we could not find their corpses until 10 pm “.

“This rainy season, we have prepared to expand our farming activities, but unfortunately it seems the insurgents want to resurface again, after the relative peace we are enjoying” he added.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng