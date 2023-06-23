Mechanical engineers task FG, state govts on harnessing strength of professionals

Mechanical Engineers have enjoined Federal and State Governments to look deeper into harnessing the depth and strength of Nigerian professionals in order to give them sense of belonging and arrest the disturbing trend of brain drain from all sectors of the economy.

National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers NIMechE, Engr. (Dr) Olufunmilola Atinuke Akingbagbohun, made the plea during the Business Luncheon of the Lagos Chapter of the Institution held on Wednesday, June 21 at NSE Ikeja branch, Pen Cinema Agege.

The topic of the Business Luncheon is “LPG Investment in Nigeria with Focus on Refilling Plant”.

“I enjoin the Federal and State Governments to look deeper into harnessing the depth and strength of Nigerian professionals. We must give our experts sense of belonging and arrest the disturbing trend of brain drain from all sector of the economy.

Nigerian professionals remain our hope of stimulating our nation’s massive industrialization, job creation and prosperity for all. And to achieve this, technology will be a critical asset”.

“It is my belief that our National Policies must lean progressively towards recommendations and input of professional bodies. This is the only way we can carry everyone along and also open up new opportunities.

Stating that Nigerian professionals remain the hope of stimulating the nation’s massive industrialization, job creation and prosperity for all, she said to achieve this, “technology will be a critical asset”.

In his paper “Investment Opportunities In The LPG Value Chains In Nigeria”, the Guest Speaker, Engr. Anslem Olawoye, who is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FOKS JV Nigeria Limited, itemized the full ranges of activities required including services to bring LPG product from conception to final consumers or end users.

These are: LPG production from the oil and gas wells; Upstream transportation through pipes or ship; Refining and Storage – oil refinery; Gas processing through fractionation and storage (players – nlng, other local producers & import); Downstream transportation – Fully process LPG is transported to the depots through ship; Depot – For inland storage and distribution to refilling plants through land transportation ( lpg trucks) and Refilling plant – Final distribution through cylinders to end users (distributors, commercial, homes, etc).

On investment opportunities in LPG value chains, Engr. Olawoye stated: “Value chain gives an insight of the activities or processes involved from LPG production phase to final delivery of product to the end users or consumers; Great opportunity in wealth creation for investors to tap into its values in terms of developments, job creation and availability of supply, etc.

“LPG Refilling Plant is key in this process, because it is a facility that brings the product closer to the people and the focus of today’s presentation”, he further stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Lagos Chapter Chairman of the Institution, Engr. AbdulGaniyu Tiamiyu, stated that the main reason for the luncheon “is to come out with workable solutions to identified problem(s) in our society”.

Engr. Tiamiyu, who stated that NIMechE provided platforms for professional development, knowledge acquisition and sharing, said: “Professionals cutting across academia, industry and research institutions are pulled together to engage in an intellectual discuss on topical issue of great interest and importance to the nation”.

On the title of this year’s Business Luncheon, he said: “This is the right time we should know the huge opportunities for Mechanical Engineers and the professionals in Oil and Gas sector. We should be ready to take full advantage of the opportunities”.

For a better society